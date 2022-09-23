Adhesives for Medical Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adhesives for Medical Devices are a family of products that have been specially formulated for the assembly of components in a medical application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives for Medical Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Adhesives for Medical Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesives for Medical Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesives for Medical Devices include 3M, Henkel, HB Fuller, Panacol-Elosol, Permabond, Dymax, Bostik, Cyber??bond and Toagosei America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Adhesives for Medical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Adhesives

Polyurethane Adhesives

Silicone Adhesives

Polyethylene Glycol Adhesives

Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Disposable Devices

Surgical Instruments

Diagnostic Equipment

Assisted Devices

Others

Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesives for Medical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesives for Medical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesives for Medical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Adhesives for Medical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Henkel

HB Fuller

Panacol-Elosol

Permabond

Dymax

Bostik

Cyber??bond

Toagosei America

Avery Dennison Medical

DermaMed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesives for Medical Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesives for Medical Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesives for Medical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives for Medical Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesives for Medical Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives for Medical Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesives for Medical Devices Companies

