Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Adhesives for Medical Wearables & Electronic Devices have greatly enhanced the ability to diagnose, treat and monitor different medical conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylics Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices include 3M, Dow, HB Fuller, Henkel, Adhesives Research, Scapa Group, Vancive Medical Technologies, Lohmann and Elkem Silicones, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylics Adhesives
Silicone Adhesives
Cyanoacrylate Adhesives
Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diagnostic Devices
Monitoring Devices
Drug Delivery Devices
Others
Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Dow
HB Fuller
Henkel
Adhesives Research
Scapa Group
Vancive Medical Technologies
Lohmann
Elkem Silicones
Polymer Science
Adhezion Biomedical
MasterBond
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives for Medical Wearables and Electronic Devices
