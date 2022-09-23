Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The endoscopy procedure estimate involves inserting a long, flexible tube (endoscope) down your throat and into your esophagus. A tiny camera at the end of the endoscope allows your doctor to examine the origin of your esophagus, stomach, and small intestine (duodenum) and give a sound medical evaluation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endoscopy Procedures Estimates in Global, including the following market information:

Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Endoscopy Procedures Estimates include CR Medical, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Surgical Care Affiliates, AMSURG Corporation, Ramsay Health Care, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and IHH Healthcare Berhad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Endoscopy Procedures Estimates companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Gastroscopy

Duodenoscopy

Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Endoscopy Procedures Estimates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Endoscopy Procedures Estimates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CR Medical

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Surgical Care Affiliates

AMSURG Corporation

Ramsay Health Care

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

