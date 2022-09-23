Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that causes a continuous progressive degeneration of the macula. The condition is characterized by widespread atrophy of the outer retinal tissue, retinal pigment epithelium, and choriocapillaris. It typically starts in the perifoveal region and develops to the fovea over time and causing central scotomas and permanent vision loss. Various drugs and treatments are under evaluation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Geographic Atrophy Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7264979/global-geographic-atrophy-treatment-forecast-2022-2028-336

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Geographic Atrophy Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Late-stage (Phase III) Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Geographic Atrophy Treatment include Apellis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Hemera Biosciences, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies and Roche Holding AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Geographic Atrophy Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Late-stage (Phase III) Treatment

Phase II Treatment

Phase I Treatment

Pre-Clinical Stage Treatment

Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Geographic Atrophy Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Geographic Atrophy Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

IVERIC bio

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Hemera Biosciences

Allegro Ophthalmics

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Gyroscope Therapeutics

Regenerative Patch Technologies

Roche Holding AG

Gensight Biologics SA

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Allergan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-geographic-atrophy-treatment-forecast-2022-2028-336-7264979

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Geographic Atrophy Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Geographic Atrophy Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Geographic Atrophy Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Geographic Atrophy Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geographic Atrophy Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Geographic Atrophy Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geographic A

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-geographic-atrophy-treatment-forecast-2022-2028-336-7264979

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/