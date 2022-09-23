Basal Thermometer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Basal Thermometer in global, including the following market information:
Global Basal Thermometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Basal Thermometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Basal Thermometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Basal Thermometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Thermometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Basal Thermometer include Ormon, Microlife, Hill-Rom, A& D Medical, Avita, Yuwell Medical, Radiantek, Paul Hartmann and Berrcom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Basal Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Basal Thermometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Basal Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Thermometer
Infrared Thermometer
Global Basal Thermometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Basal Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Household
Others
Global Basal Thermometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Basal Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Basal Thermometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Basal Thermometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Basal Thermometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Basal Thermometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ormon
Microlife
Hill-Rom
A& D Medical
Avita
Yuwell Medical
Radiantek
Paul Hartmann
Berrcom
Exergen Corporation
iHealth
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Basal Thermometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Basal Thermometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Basal Thermometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Basal Thermometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Basal Thermometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Basal Thermometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Basal Thermometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Basal Thermometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Basal Thermometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Basal Thermometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Basal Thermometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Basal Thermometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Basal Thermometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basal Thermometer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Basal Thermometer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basal Thermometer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Basal Thermometer Market Size Markets, 2021 &
