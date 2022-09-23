Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Scope and Market Size

Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Electronic Appliances

Chemical Building Materials

Others

The report on the Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF SE

Honeywell

Royal DSM N.V

Lanxess

Clariant Corporation

Unitika

DOMO Chemicals

Firestone Textiles Company

Grupa Azoty

LIBOLON

Polymeric Resources Corporation

UBE

EMS-Grivory

Shakespeare

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF SE Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF SE Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Honeywell Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Honeywell Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.3 Royal DSM N.V

7.3.1 Royal DSM N.V Corporation Information

7.3.2 Royal DSM N.V Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Royal DSM N.V Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Royal DSM N.V Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.3.5 Royal DSM N.V Recent Development

7.4 Lanxess

7.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lanxess Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lanxess Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.5 Clariant Corporation

7.5.1 Clariant Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Clariant Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Clariant Corporation Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Clariant Corporation Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.5.5 Clariant Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Unitika

7.6.1 Unitika Corporation Information

7.6.2 Unitika Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Unitika Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Unitika Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.6.5 Unitika Recent Development

7.7 DOMO Chemicals

7.7.1 DOMO Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 DOMO Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DOMO Chemicals Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DOMO Chemicals Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.7.5 DOMO Chemicals Recent Development

7.8 Firestone Textiles Company

7.8.1 Firestone Textiles Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 Firestone Textiles Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Firestone Textiles Company Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Firestone Textiles Company Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.8.5 Firestone Textiles Company Recent Development

7.9 Grupa Azoty

7.9.1 Grupa Azoty Corporation Information

7.9.2 Grupa Azoty Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Grupa Azoty Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Grupa Azoty Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.9.5 Grupa Azoty Recent Development

7.10 LIBOLON

7.10.1 LIBOLON Corporation Information

7.10.2 LIBOLON Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LIBOLON Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LIBOLON Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.10.5 LIBOLON Recent Development

7.11 Polymeric Resources Corporation

7.11.1 Polymeric Resources Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Polymeric Resources Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Polymeric Resources Corporation Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Polymeric Resources Corporation Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Products Offered

7.11.5 Polymeric Resources Corporation Recent Development

7.12 UBE

7.12.1 UBE Corporation Information

7.12.2 UBE Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 UBE Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 UBE Products Offered

7.12.5 UBE Recent Development

7.13 EMS-Grivory

7.13.1 EMS-Grivory Corporation Information

7.13.2 EMS-Grivory Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 EMS-Grivory Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 EMS-Grivory Products Offered

7.13.5 EMS-Grivory Recent Development

7.14 Shakespeare

7.14.1 Shakespeare Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shakespeare Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shakespeare Polycaprolactam (Nylon 6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shakespeare Products Offered

7.14.5 Shakespeare Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

