Surface Decor Paper Market 2022 Industry Sappi,SURTECO
The Surface Decor Paper market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, the global Surface Decor Paper market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
Market segment By Region
United States
China
Europe
Japan
South Korea
ASEAN
India
Market segment by Type
Print Base Paper
Solid Color Paper
Others
Market segment by Application
Low Pressure Laminates
High Pressure Laminates
Edge Banding
Companies Profiled:
Koehler Paper
Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Sappi
Lamigraf
Impress
Felix Schoeller Group
Malta-Decor
SURTECO
Schattdecor
KÄMMERER
KJ Specialty Paper
Onyx Specialty Papers
PAPCEL
Pura Group
Pudumjee Paper Products
Hangzhou Huawang New Material Technology
Xianhe Co., Ltd.
Quzhou Wuzhou Special Paper
Qifeng New Material
Shandong Lunan New Material
Honsoar
Zhejiang Dilong New Material
Highlights and key features of the study
Global Surface Decor Paper total production and demand, 2017-2028, (Tons)
Global Surface Decor Paper total production value, 2017-2028, (USD Million)
Global Surface Decor Paper production by region & country, production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (Tons)
Global Surface Decor Paper consumption by region & country, CAGR, 2017-2028 & (Tons)
U.S. VS China: Surface Decor Paper domestic production, consumption, key domestic manufacturers and share
Global Surface Decor Paper production by manufacturer, production, price, value and market share 2017-2022, (USD Million) & (Tons)
Global Surface Decor Paper production by Type, production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (Tons)
Global Surface Decor Paper production by Application production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (Tons)
This reports profiles key players in the global Surface Decor Paper market based on the following parameters – headquarters, production locations, products portfolio, Surface Decor Paper revenue, sales, average price and gross margin, recent developments.
This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.
Market segmentation
Surface Decor Paper market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Key Questions Answered
- How big is the global Surface Decor Papermarket?
- What is the demand of the global Surface Decor Papermarket?
- What is the year over year growth of the global Surface Decor Papermarket?
- What is the production and production value of the global Surface Decor Papermarket?
- Who are the key producers in the global Surface Decor Papermarket?
- What are the growth factors driving the market demand?
