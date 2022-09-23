Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sterile
Non-sterile
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Other
By Company
Allurion Technologies
Apollo Endosurgery
Endalis
Helioscopie
ReShape Medical
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sterile
1.2.3 Non-sterile
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Non-surgical Intragastric Balloon Sale
