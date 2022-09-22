Global and United States Heat Index Meter Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Heat Index Meter market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Index Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Heat Index Meter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Heat Index Anemometer

Heat Stress WBGT Meter

HeatWatch Humidity/Temperature Stopwatch

Heat Index Psychrometer

Handheld Heat Stress Index

Digital Heat Index Meter

Segment by Application

Air Velocity

Weather Conditions

Outdoor Activities

Indoor Workplace

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Extech Instruments(US)

Grainger Industrial Supply(US)

Reed Instruments(US)

AZ Instrument(TW)

Green PCB Tronics

Unit Connection Technology(HK)

ADM Instrument Engineering(Australia)

Shanghai Total Meter(China)

Jaycar Electronics(Australia)

Can Electronic(Indonesia)

Cole-Parmer(US)

RS Components(UK)

Larson Electronics LLC(US)

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat Index Meter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Heat Index Meter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Heat Index Meter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Heat Index Meter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Heat Index Meter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Heat Index Meter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Heat Index Meter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Heat Index Meter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Heat Index Meter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Heat Index Meter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Heat Index Meter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Heat Index Meter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Heat Index Meter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Heat Index Meter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Heat Index Meter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Heat Index Meter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Heat Index Anemometer

2.1.2 Heat Stress WBGT Meter

2.1.3 HeatWatch Humidity/Temperature Stopwatch

2.1.4 Heat Index Psychrometer

2.1.5 Handheld Heat Stress Index

2.1.6 Digital Heat Index Meter

2.2 Global Heat Index Meter Market Size by Type

