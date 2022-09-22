Global and United States 3-Phase Power Meter Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

3-Phase Power Meter market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3-Phase Power Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 3-Phase Power Meter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Smart 3-Phase Power Meter

Digital 3-Phase Power Meter

Analog 3-Phase Power Meter

Segment by Application

Residential Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PCE Instruments(Germany)

Fluke(US)

Flir Systems,Inc.(US)

Microchip Technology,Inc.(US)

Duncan Instruments(Canada)

Omega Engineering(US)

Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US)

Century Control Systems,Inc. (US)

GE Digital Energy(US)

Setra Systems(US)

Hioki(Japan)

Extech Instruments(US)

Autech Control Group(Australia)

Mitsubishi Electric Automation,Inc.(US)

EKM Metering Inc(US)

Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation(Japan)

Crown Point(UK)

TES Electrical Electronic Corp.(TW)

Toshiba Corporation(Japan)

ABB Process Automation Division(US)

Honeywell Analytics,Inc.(US)

Jiangsu Linyang Electronics(China)

Ningbo Sanxing Electric(China)

General Electric(US)

Itron Inc. (US)

Melrose PLC.(UK)

Wasion Group Holdings Limited(HK)

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3-Phase Power Meter Product Introduction

1.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 3-Phase Power Meter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 3-Phase Power Meter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 3-Phase Power Meter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 3-Phase Power Meter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 3-Phase Power Meter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 3-Phase Power Meter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 3-Phase Power Meter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 3-Phase Power Meter Industry Trends

1.5.2 3-Phase Power Meter Market Drivers

1.5.3 3-Phase Power Meter Market Challenges

1.5.4 3-Phase Power Meter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 3-Phase Power Meter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Smart 3-Phase Power Meter

2.1.2 Digital 3-Phase Power Meter

2.1.3 Analog 3-Phase Power Meter

2.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

