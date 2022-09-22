Global and United States Portable EVSE Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Portable EVSE market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable EVSE market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable EVSE market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Portable Level 2 Chargers

Portable Level 3 Chargers

Segment by Application

Charging Station

Fleet Operator

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SparkCharge

Blink Charging

FreeWire Technologies

JTM Power Limited

EV Safe Charge Inc

IES Synergy

Noodoe

BizLink Group

Magenta Power

Chargery

RAC

Wonder New Energy Technology LTD

ClipperCreek

AmazingE

AeroVironment (now Webasto)

