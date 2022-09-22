Global and United States Portable EVSE Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Portable EVSE market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable EVSE market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable EVSE market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Portable Level 2 Chargers
Portable Level 3 Chargers
Segment by Application
Charging Station
Fleet Operator
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
SparkCharge
Blink Charging
FreeWire Technologies
JTM Power Limited
EV Safe Charge Inc
IES Synergy
Noodoe
BizLink Group
Magenta Power
Chargery
RAC
Wonder New Energy Technology LTD
ClipperCreek
AmazingE
AeroVironment (now Webasto)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable EVSE Revenue in Portable EVSE Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Portable EVSE Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Portable EVSE Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Portable EVSE Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Portable EVSE Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Portable EVSE in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Portable EVSE Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Portable EVSE Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Portable EVSE Industry Trends
1.4.2 Portable EVSE Market Drivers
1.4.3 Portable EVSE Market Challenges
1.4.4 Portable EVSE Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Portable EVSE by Type
2.1 Portable EVSE Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Portable Level 2 Chargers
2.1.2 Portable Level 3 Chargers
2.2 Global Portable EVSE Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Portable EVSE Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Portable EVSE Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Portable EVSE Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Portable EVSE by Application
3.1 Portable EVSE Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Charging Station
3.1.2 Fleet Operator
3.2 Global Portable EVSE Market Size by App
