Global and United States EPDM Elastomer Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
EPDM Elastomer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPDM Elastomer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the EPDM Elastomer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Solution Polymerization
Suspension Polymerization
Segment by Application
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Medical
Power Generation
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Lanxess
ExxonMobil
DOW
SK Chemical
JSR/Kumho
Sumitomo
Lion Elastomers
MITSUI
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
SABIC
Eni(Polimeri Europa)
SSME
Jilin Xingyun Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EPDM Elastomer Product Introduction
1.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States EPDM Elastomer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States EPDM Elastomer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States EPDM Elastomer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 EPDM Elastomer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EPDM Elastomer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EPDM Elastomer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 EPDM Elastomer Market Dynamics
1.5.1 EPDM Elastomer Industry Trends
1.5.2 EPDM Elastomer Market Drivers
1.5.3 EPDM Elastomer Market Challenges
1.5.4 EPDM Elastomer Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 EPDM Elastomer Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Solution Polymerization
2.1.2 Suspension Polymerization
2.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Average Selling Price
