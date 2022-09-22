Uncategorized

Global and United States GaN Power Discrete Device Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

GaN Power Discrete Device market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GaN Power Discrete Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the GaN Power Discrete Device market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Embedded Type

Ordinary Type

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

GaN Systems Inc

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies AG

Fujitsu Limited

Transphorm Inc

Cree Incorporated

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Qorvo

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Product Introduction
1.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States GaN Power Discrete Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States GaN Power Discrete Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Dynamics
1.5.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Industry Trends
1.5.2 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Drivers
1.5.3 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Challenges
1.5.4 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Embedded Type
2.1.2 Ordinary Type
2.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in

