Global and United States GaN Power Discrete Device Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
GaN Power Discrete Device market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GaN Power Discrete Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the GaN Power Discrete Device market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Embedded Type
Ordinary Type
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunications
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Efficient Power Conversion Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
GaN Systems Inc
Texas Instruments
Infineon Technologies AG
Fujitsu Limited
Transphorm Inc
Cree Incorporated
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
Qorvo
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Product Introduction
1.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States GaN Power Discrete Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States GaN Power Discrete Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Dynamics
1.5.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Industry Trends
1.5.2 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Drivers
1.5.3 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Challenges
1.5.4 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 GaN Power Discrete Device Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Embedded Type
2.1.2 Ordinary Type
2.2 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global GaN Power Discrete Device Sales in
