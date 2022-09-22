Polymer Material for Drug Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polymer Material for Drug Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymer Material for Drug Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PVC
PE
PET
PP
Other
Segment by Application
Capsule Drug
Tablet Drug
Liquid Drug
Other
By Company
Gerresheimer Group
Amcor
Alpla
Schott AG
COMAR, LLC
Bemis
Klöckner Pentaplast
Bilcare (Lindsay Goldberg)
Haishun
Tianjin Bokelin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
