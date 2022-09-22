Enoxaparin Sodium Injection Market Size, Share Segment by Type (30 mg/0.3mL, 40 mg/0.4mL, 60 mg/0.6mL, 80 mg/0.8mL, 100 mg/1mL), Segment by Application (Hospital, Clinic, Others), Segment by Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), Production by Region, Consumption by Region, and Global forecast 2022-2030

Global Enoxaparin sodium market is estimated to be worth USD 2904.7 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% between 2017 to 2028. The study has considered the base year as 2020, which estimates the market size of market and the forecast period is 2021 to 2028. The report analyzes and forecasts the market size, in terms of value (USD Million), for the market. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by drugs type, by application, by sales channels and region/country.ÿ

Enoxaparin sodium is an anticoagulant heparin with a low molecular weight drug (blood thinner). It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), as well as to treat and prevent blood clots during pregnancy and after certain types of surgery. Pulmonary embolism occurs when blood clots move through the lungs and get stuck in the blood vessels of lungs. This medication is prescribed for a period of time after knee or hip replacement surgery, as well as in some cases of abdominal surgery and also in the event of a major illness. Moreover, enoxaparin sodium is used in those with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and heart attack. It is injected into a vein or just beneath the skin. Bleeding, fever, and leg swelling are all common adverse effects. Bleeding might be dangerous, especially if an individual is having a spinal tap.

Increase in number of Food and Drug Administration approval drugs and surge in the geriatric population are some factors, which boost the market growth. Rise in awareness for the treatment of several cardiovascular disease fuels the market growth. In addition, increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in research & development activities conducted by many pharmaceutical companies, launches of novel developed drug in market are some factors which contribute toward the enoxaparin sodium market growth.

The enoxaparin sodium market size is expected to be valued at USD 5334.8 million by 2028. The enoxaparin sodium market is segmented into type, application, and sales channel. Based on the type, enoxaparin sodium market is segmented into 20 mg/0.2mL, 30 mg/0.3mL, 40 mg/0.4mL, 60 mg/0.6mL, and others. Based on the application, enoxaparin sodium market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Based on the sales channel, enoxaparin sodium market is bifurcated into direct channel and indirect channel.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Enoxaparin Sodium Injection from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Enoxaparin Sodium Injection market.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Market Segment Analysis:

Leading players of Enoxaparin Sodium Injection including:

Sanofi

Teva

Techdow (Hepalink)

Fresenius Kabi

Rovi

Amphastar

Nanjing King-friend

Sandoz

Apotex

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering

Cipla

Taj Pharma

Chengdu Baiyu Pharmaceutical

Suzhou Erye Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

30 mg/0.3mL

40 mg/0.4mL

60 mg/0.6mL

80 mg/0.8mL

100 mg/1mL

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Enoxaparin is commonly used in cardiac patients. As with all low molecular weight heparins, (LMWHs) the drug is easy to administer subcutaneously as compared with intravenous infusion of unfractionated heparin. Unlike other LMWHs, enoxaparin has been shown to be superior to intravenous unfractionated heparin in patients with non-ST elevation and ST elevation acute coronary syndromes (ACS), and a comparable agent in patients undergoing elective percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with decreased bleeding. However, elective PCI in patients without ACS is currently not in the enoxaparin label. It primarily inhibits factors Xa and IIa with a greater effect on factor Xa. Enoxaparin is renally cleared and a dose adjustment by 50% reduction is recommended for patients with creatinine clearance below 30 ml/min. In patients aged 75 years or older undergoing fibrinolysis, it is recommended that the intravenous bolus of 30 mg be omitted and that only 75% of the usually recommended dose of 1 mg/kg subcutaneously twice-daily be administered.

Enoxaparin sodium, sold under the brand name Lovenox among others, is an anticoagulant medication (blood thinner). It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) including during pregnancy and following certain types of surgery. It is also used in those with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and heart attacks. It is given by injection just under the skin or into a vein. It is also used during hemodialysis.

The commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to witness a significant growth in the future, owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to have a significant impact on the global enoxaparin sodium market.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Europe is anticipated to dominate the Enoxaparin sodium market with a market revenue of 1,224.32 USD Million with a registered CAGR of 8.53%.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The scope of the Enoxaparin sodium market report includes a detailed study of Enoxaparin sodium and regional markets for Enoxaparin sodium industry. The Enoxaparin sodium market report is segmented by product type, by application and by region. It reveals market situation and future forecast. The study also covers the significant data presented with the help of graphs and tables. The Enoxaparin sodium market report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the company profiles of the key participants operating in the Enoxaparin sodium market. Key players profiled in the report include Sanodz, Winthrop U.S., Sanofi, Themis Medicare Limited, Actavis Pharma Company, Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical and Others

? To define and describe the Enoxaparin sodium market segmented by drug type, by application, by sales channel and by geographic region.ÿ

? To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

? To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of core competencies.

? To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution ÿto the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Enoxaparin sodium market and provide the competitive landscape.

