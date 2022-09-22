Chip Varistor Market Size, Share Segment by Type (General Grade, Automotive Grade), Segment by Application (Mobile Electronic Device, TVs, AV Devices, Automotive, Industry, Other), Production by Region, Consumption by Region, and Global forecast 2022-2030

Chip Varistors are a type of electronic component that is used in electronic systems to protect them from high voltages. These high voltages can Damage the components inside the system, leading to a loss of functionality or even an explosion. Chip Varistors can also be used in power supplies and other electronic devices to protect them from over-current and over-voltage conditions.

Global revenue of Chip Varistor has kept growing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 5.12%. Compared to 2020, Chip Varistor market managed to increase volume by 7.16 percent to 71604.32 million pcs worldwide in 2021 from 66818.18 million pcs in 2020. Overall, the Chip Varistor market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The global Chip Varistor market is forecasted to keep the trend and expand to $ 994.25 million by 2028 from $ 617.25 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% from 2022 to 2028. And it is expected to reach 137707.67 million Pcs in 2028, in terms of volume.

Chip Varistor is a key component in the safety and reliability of semiconductor and electronic devices.

There are several reasons why chip varistors are important. First, they protect semiconductor chips from overheating. Overheating can damage the microchips and cause them to fail. Chip varistors help to prevent this by cooling the chip.

Second, chip varistors protect electronic devices from power surges. These surges can cause damage to the device, especially if they are powerful enough to overheat the chip. Chip varitors help to protect electronic devices from these surges by absorbing the energy before it can do any damage.

Finally, chip varistors are used in safety systems and medical equipment. They help to prevent malfunctions and errors in these systems.

Segment Analysis:

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028.

We surveyed the Chip Varistor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Segment by Manufacturers of Chip Varistors:

Chip Varistor market is Market concentration is high, and manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Japan, Germany and South Korea. TDK is the world leading player in global Chip Varistor market with the market share of 16.58% in 2021, in terms of revenue, followed by Panasonic, AVX, KOA Corporation, Littelfuse, MARUWA, Lattron, Shenzhen Sunlord, JOYIN and Sinochip Electronics. The top 11 listed companies accounted for 70.37% of the revenue market share in 2021.

TDK

Panasonic

AVX

KOA Corporation

Littelfuse

MARUWA

Lattron

Shenzhen Sunlord

JOYIN

Sinochip Electronics

AMO group

Segment by Type

General Grade

Automotive Grade

Segment by Application

Mobile Mobile Electronic Device

TVs

AV Devices

Automotive

Industry

Other

Chip varistors are used in a variety of applications, including power generation, HVAC, and chemical processing. They are used to protect devices from electrical shorts and surge-currents.Chip varistors are also used in the automotive industry. They’re used in hybrid and electric vehicles to help protect them from battery overcharging and from accidents. Chip varistors are also used in air conditioning systems to protect them from overheating.

Chip varistors are becoming increasingly popular in other industries as well. They’re being used in medical devices to protect them from infection and in industrial processes to protect equipment from shock. Chip varistor technology is expanding rapidly, and there’s lots of potential for it to be used in even more applications in the future.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

North America

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Drivers and Restrains:

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Challenges Facing the Chip Varistor Industry:

The chip varistor industry is facing several challenges that could impact its growth in the future. One of the main challenges facing the chip varistor industry is the rise in energy prices. As energy prices continue to rise, manufacturers are finding it more difficult to justify the cost of chip varistors.

Another challenge facing the chip varistor industry is the increased use of automation in manufacturing. Automation has made it easier for manufacturers to produce products quickly and at a lower cost. This has led to a decline in demand for chip varistors, as they are no longer necessary for most automated manufacturing processes.

Another potential challenge facing the chip varistor industry is the increasing popularity of renewable energy sources. These sources of energy require less use of power, which could lead to a decline in demand for chip varistors. If this happens, manufacturers will have to find other ways to make money from their products.

Opportunities in the Chip Varistor Industry:

The chip varistor industry is a growing market that has a lot of opportunities for businesses.

One reason the chip varistor industry is growing is because it offers a lot of protection for electronic devices. Chip varistors are used in a variety of applications, including electrical power grids, medical equipment, and aircrafts. They are also used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones and laptops.

Regulatory scenario:

The chip varistor industry is currently facing several regulatory challenges.

One of the main regulatory challenges facing the chip varistor industry is the approval of new products. Currently, there is a limited number of approved products, which makes it difficult for manufacturers to introduce new products. This approval process can take months or even years, which is a major obstacle to the industry’s growth.

Another major regulatory challenge facing the chip varistor industry is the approval of new applications. Currently, there are few approved applications for chip varistors, which limits their potential use in industries such as renewable energy. This lack of approved applications makes it difficult for manufacturers to generate revenue from their products.

Overall, the chip varistor industry faces several regulatory challenges that are limiting its growth. However, with concerted effort by manufacturers and regulators, these challenges can be overcome.

