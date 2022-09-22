Global Dental Retained Abutment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Dental Retained Abutment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Retained Abutment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cement-Retained
Screw-Retained
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinics
By Company
Straumann
Nobel Biocare(Danaher)
Dentsply/Astra
Zimmer Biomet
Osstem
GC
Zest
Leader Italia
Dyna Dental
Alpha-Bio
Southern Implants
B&B Dental
Neobiotech
Huaxi Dental Implant
BLBC
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dental Retained Abutment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cement-Retained
1.2.3 Screw-Retained
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Dental Retained Abutment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Dental Retained Abutment Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
