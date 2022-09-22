Uncategorized

Global Dental Retained Abutment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Dental Retained Abutment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Retained Abutment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cement-Retained

Screw-Retained

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

By Company

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem

GC

Zest

Leader Italia

Dyna Dental

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

B&B Dental

Neobiotech

Huaxi Dental Implant

BLBC

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dental Retained Abutment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cement-Retained
1.2.3 Screw-Retained
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Dental Retained Abutment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Dental Retained Abutment Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

 

