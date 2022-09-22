This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Aramid Fiber Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aramid Fiber Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aramid Roving Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber Fabric include Kolon, CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries), Changzhou PGTEX, Teijin, Dupont, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung, ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION and Changzhou KPSD and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aramid Fiber Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aramid Roving Fabric

Aramid Spun Yarn Fabric

Aramid Non-woven Fabric

Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Medical

Military

Others

Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aramid Fiber Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aramid Fiber Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aramid Fiber Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Aramid Fiber Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kolon

CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries)

Changzhou PGTEX

Teijin

Dupont

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung

ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION

Changzhou KPSD

AFChina

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aramid Fiber Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aramid Fiber Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aramid Fiber Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Fiber Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aramid Fiber Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aramid Fiber Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aramid Fiber

