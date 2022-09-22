This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions include Alberdingk Boley, Bayer MaterialScience, BASF, Chemtura, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Cytec Industries, Hauthaway and Lubrizol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Based

Solvent Based

Global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Finishing

Natural Leather Finishing

Synthetic Leather Production

Others

Global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alberdingk Boley

Bayer MaterialScience

BASF

Chemtura

Dow Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Cytec Industries

Hauthaway

Lubrizol

NANPAO

Perstorp

KAMSONS

RUDOLF GROUP

Halox

