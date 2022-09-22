Uncategorized

Porcelain Slabs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Porcelain Slabs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Porcelain Slabs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Unglazed Type

Glazed Type

Segment by Application

Floor

Wall

Countertop

By Company

Spinora Tiles

PietraCasa

Daltile

Nabel Ceramic

Fiandre

Florim

Marca Corona

DSG Ceramics

Cisa

Levantina

Marazzi

CIMIC

Guangdong Winto Ceramics

KITO

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Porcelain Slabs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Porcelain Slabs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Unglazed Type
1.2.3 Glazed Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Porcelain Slabs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Floor
1.3.3 Wall
1.3.4 Countertop
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Porcelain Slabs Production
2.1 Global Porcelain Slabs Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Porcelain Slabs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Porcelain Slabs Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Porcelain Slabs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Porcelain Slabs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Porcelain Slabs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Porcelain Slabs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Porcelain Slabs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Porcelain Slabs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Porcelain Slabs Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Porcelain Slabs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Porcelain Slabs by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Porcelain Slabs Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Porcelain Slabs Revenue by Region (2

