Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market
Polyurethane sealers are available in solvent based and water based formulations and is UV-stable with color enhancing properties. This type of sealer provides superior protection to floors from abrasion, oil, water, and many other chemicals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Concrete Sealers in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyurethane Concrete Sealers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Concrete Sealers include Perma, Dow Chemical, BASF, V-Seal Concrete Sealers & Specialty Coatings, Flowcrete Group, Westcoat Specialty Coatings Systems, Tennant Coatings, Era Polymers and Everest Trade Paints and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Concrete Sealers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Based Polyurethane Concrete Sealers
Solvent-Based Polyurethane Concrete Sealers
Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Construction
Commercial Construction
Industrial Construction
Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane Concrete Sealers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane Concrete Sealers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane Concrete Sealers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyurethane Concrete Sealers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Perma
Dow Chemical
BASF
V-Seal Concrete Sealers & Specialty Coatings
Flowcrete Group
Westcoat Specialty Coatings Systems
Tennant Coatings
Era Polymers
Everest Trade Paints
Paintmaster
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Concrete Sealers Companies
3.8
