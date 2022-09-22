This report contains market size and forecasts of Formaldehyde-based Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Formaldehyde-based Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Formaldehyde-based Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenols Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Formaldehyde-based Resin include Celanese, Dovechem, OCI Nitrogen, Mitsui Chemicals, Cornerstone Chemical, Qatar Melamine, BASF, Hexion and Momentive Specialty Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Formaldehyde-based Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenols Type

Melamine Type

Urea Type

Aniline Type

Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Decorative Plates

Tableware

Daily Necessities

Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Formaldehyde-based Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Formaldehyde-based Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Formaldehyde-based Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Formaldehyde-based Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celanese

Dovechem

OCI Nitrogen

Mitsui Chemicals

Cornerstone Chemical

Qatar Melamine

BASF

Hexion

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Allnex

Georgia-Pacific

Advachem

Metadynea

Dynea

Kronospan

AkzoNobel

Cytec

INEOS

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Luxi Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Formaldehyde-based Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Formaldehyde-based Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Formaldehyde-based Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formaldehyde-based Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formaldehyde-based Resin Companies

4 S

