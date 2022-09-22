Formaldehyde-based Resin Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Formaldehyde-based Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Download Sample Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7362763/global-formaldehydebased-resin-forecast-2022-2028-378
Global top five Formaldehyde-based Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Formaldehyde-based Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phenols Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Formaldehyde-based Resin include Celanese, Dovechem, OCI Nitrogen, Mitsui Chemicals, Cornerstone Chemical, Qatar Melamine, BASF, Hexion and Momentive Specialty Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Formaldehyde-based Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phenols Type
Melamine Type
Urea Type
Aniline Type
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Decorative Plates
Tableware
Daily Necessities
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Formaldehyde-based Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Formaldehyde-based Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Formaldehyde-based Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Formaldehyde-based Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Celanese
Dovechem
OCI Nitrogen
Mitsui Chemicals
Cornerstone Chemical
Qatar Melamine
BASF
Hexion
Momentive Specialty Chemicals
Allnex
Georgia-Pacific
Advachem
Metadynea
Dynea
Kronospan
AkzoNobel
Cytec
INEOS
Rayonier Advanced Materials
Luxi Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Formaldehyde-based Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Formaldehyde-based Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Formaldehyde-based Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formaldehyde-based Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formaldehyde-based Resin Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Formaldehyde Rosin Epoxy Resin Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Melamine Formaldehyde Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Research Report 2022
Global Phenolic-Formaldehyde Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications