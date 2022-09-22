This report contains market size and forecasts of Clear Casting Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Clear Casting Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Clear Casting Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Clear Casting Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Clear Casting Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Clear Casting Resin include BASF, The DOW Chemical Company, NCS Resins, Nuplex, Megara Resins, ALTANA AG, Freeman, CIECH S.A and Ashland Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Clear Casting Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clear Casting Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Clear Casting Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Saturated Polyester Resins

Global Clear Casting Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Clear Casting Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Boat and Marine

Construction Materials

Automotive and Aircraft

Medical

Textiles

Packaging

Others

Global Clear Casting Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Clear Casting Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Clear Casting Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Clear Casting Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Clear Casting Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Clear Casting Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

The DOW Chemical Company

NCS Resins

Nuplex

Megara Resins

ALTANA AG

Freeman

CIECH S.A

Ashland Inc

Royal DSM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Clear Casting Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Clear Casting Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Clear Casting Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Clear Casting Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Clear Casting Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Clear Casting Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Clear Casting Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Clear Casting Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Clear Casting Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Clear Casting Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Clear Casting Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clear Casting Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Clear Casting Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clear Casting Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clear Casting Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clear Casting Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Clear Casting

