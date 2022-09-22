Clear Casting Resin Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clear Casting Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Clear Casting Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Clear Casting Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Clear Casting Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clear Casting Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Unsaturated Polyester Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clear Casting Resin include BASF, The DOW Chemical Company, NCS Resins, Nuplex, Megara Resins, ALTANA AG, Freeman, CIECH S.A and Ashland Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Clear Casting Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clear Casting Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Clear Casting Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Saturated Polyester Resins
Global Clear Casting Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Clear Casting Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Boat and Marine
Construction Materials
Automotive and Aircraft
Medical
Textiles
Packaging
Others
Global Clear Casting Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Clear Casting Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clear Casting Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clear Casting Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Clear Casting Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Clear Casting Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
The DOW Chemical Company
NCS Resins
Nuplex
Megara Resins
ALTANA AG
Freeman
CIECH S.A
Ashland Inc
Royal DSM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Clear Casting Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Clear Casting Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Clear Casting Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Clear Casting Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Clear Casting Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Clear Casting Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Clear Casting Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Clear Casting Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Clear Casting Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Clear Casting Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Clear Casting Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clear Casting Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Clear Casting Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clear Casting Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clear Casting Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clear Casting Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Clear Casting
