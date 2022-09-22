Butyryl lactate is a colorless liquid with a soft creamy and toasty aroma. It is often used as a food flavor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Butyryl Lactate in global, including the following market information:

Global Butyl Butyryl Lactate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butyl Butyryl Lactate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Butyl Butyryl Lactate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butyl Butyryl Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butyl Butyryl Lactate include IFF, Vent?s, BOC Sciences, Inoue Perfumery, Shaanxi Dideu Medichem, Advanced Biotech and Prinova, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butyl Butyryl Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butyl Butyryl Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Butyl Butyryl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Butyl Butyryl Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Butyl Butyryl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vanilla Essence

Cream Essence

Other

Global Butyl Butyryl Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Butyl Butyryl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butyl Butyryl Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butyl Butyryl Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butyl Butyryl Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Butyl Butyryl Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IFF

Vent?s

BOC Sciences

Inoue Perfumery

Shaanxi Dideu Medichem

Advanced Biotech

Prinova

