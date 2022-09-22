Polyiso Insulation Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyiso Insulation in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyiso Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyiso Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyiso Insulation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyiso Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Foil Facer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyiso Insulation include BASF, DuPont, Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Honeywell International, Johns Manville, Sika, Stepan Company and IKO Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyiso Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyiso Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyiso Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Foil Facer
Glass Reinforced Facer
Others
Global Polyiso Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyiso Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Transport
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Polyiso Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyiso Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyiso Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyiso Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyiso Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyiso Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DuPont
Saint-Gobain
Kingspan Group
Honeywell International
Johns Manville
Sika
Stepan Company
IKO Industries
Hunter Panels
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyiso Insulation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyiso Insulation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyiso Insulation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyiso Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyiso Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyiso Insulation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyiso Insulation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyiso Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyiso Insulation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyiso Insulation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyiso Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyiso Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyiso Insulation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyiso Insulation Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyiso Insulation Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyiso Insulation Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyiso Insulation Market Siz
