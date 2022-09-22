This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyiso Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyiso Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyiso Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Polyiso Insulation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyiso Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Foil Facer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyiso Insulation include BASF, DuPont, Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group, Honeywell International, Johns Manville, Sika, Stepan Company and IKO Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyiso Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyiso Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyiso Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Foil Facer

Glass Reinforced Facer

Others

Global Polyiso Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyiso Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Transport

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Polyiso Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyiso Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyiso Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyiso Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyiso Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Polyiso Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

Saint-Gobain

Kingspan Group

Honeywell International

Johns Manville

Sika

Stepan Company

IKO Industries

Hunter Panels

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyiso Insulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyiso Insulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyiso Insulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyiso Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyiso Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyiso Insulation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyiso Insulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyiso Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyiso Insulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyiso Insulation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyiso Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyiso Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyiso Insulation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyiso Insulation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyiso Insulation Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyiso Insulation Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyiso Insulation Market Siz

