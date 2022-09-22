Cocoa extract is an extract of bark and seeds of cocoa, Theobroma cacao. It is a bitter mixture in chocolate flavor. It is rich in flavonoids, procyanidins, and epicatechins. Medicinally also, it is believed to provide a beneficial effect on blood circulation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Theobroma Cacao Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Theobroma Cacao Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Theobroma Cacao Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powdered Theobroma Cacao Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Theobroma Cacao Extract include The Green Labs, Kerry, Ambe Phytoextracts, PROVA and Panacea Phytoextracts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Theobroma Cacao Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powdered Theobroma Cacao Extract

Liquid Theobroma Cacao Extract

Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Theobroma Cacao Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Theobroma Cacao Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Theobroma Cacao Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Theobroma Cacao Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Green Labs

Kerry

Ambe Phytoextracts

PROVA

Panacea Phytoextracts

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Theobroma Cacao Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Theobroma Cacao Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Theobroma Cacao Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Theobroma Cacao Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Theobroma Cacao Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Theobroma Cacao Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Theobroma Cacao Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Theobroma Cacao Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

