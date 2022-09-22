Industrial foundry sand additive is typically added to foundry core and/or molding sand systems as an additive at 2% to 8% by weight for the following intended purposes: Improve the surface finish of iron, steel, or bronze castings. Eliminate veining on a casting. Eliminate penetration of metal into the mold.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Foundry Sand Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download Sample Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7362808/global-industrial-foundry-s-additives-forecast-2022-2028-986

Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Industrial Foundry Sand Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Foundry Sand Additives include Clariant, REFCOTEC, Chesapeake Specialty Products, Imerys Group, ASK Chemicals, The HILL and GRIFFITH and Laviosa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Foundry Sand Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Additives

Inorganic Additives

Hybrid Additives

Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Mining

Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Foundry Sand Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Foundry Sand Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Foundry Sand Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Industrial Foundry Sand Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

REFCOTEC

Chesapeake Specialty Products

Imerys Group

ASK Chemicals

The HILL and GRIFFITH

Laviosa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-industrial-foundry-s-additives-forecast-2022-2028-986-7362808

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-industrial-foundry-s-additives-forecast-2022-2028-986-7362808

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Research Report 2022

https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications