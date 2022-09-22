This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioasphalt in global, including the following market information:

Global Bioasphalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bioasphalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Bioasphalt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bioasphalt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plant Asphalt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bioasphalt include Avello, Stora Enso, Avantium, Peab Asphalt, Roelofs, Beijing Jiage Weiye and Hebei Longhai Bioenergy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bioasphalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bioasphalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bioasphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plant Asphalt

Biology Oil

Global Bioasphalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bioasphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Highway

Airport Runway

Sidewalks

Parking Lot

Racetrack

Others

Global Bioasphalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bioasphalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bioasphalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bioasphalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bioasphalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Bioasphalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avello

Stora Enso

Avantium

Peab Asphalt

Roelofs

Beijing Jiage Weiye

Hebei Longhai Bioenergy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bioasphalt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bioasphalt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bioasphalt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bioasphalt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bioasphalt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bioasphalt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bioasphalt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bioasphalt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bioasphalt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bioasphalt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bioasphalt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bioasphalt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bioasphalt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioasphalt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bioasphalt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioasphalt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bioasphalt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plant Asphalt

4.1.3 Biology Oil

4.2 By Type – Global Bioasphalt Revenue & Forecasts



