This report contains market size and forecasts of Isohexanediol in global, including the following market information:

Global Isohexanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isohexanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Isohexanediol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isohexanediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isohexanediol include Solvay, Solventis, Monument, Shanghia Sinyear Chemicals, Jinan Guruite, Wuhan Yuqing Jiaheng Pharmaceutical and Ningbo Sinotop Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isohexanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isohexanediol Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Isohexanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

0.98

0.99

Global Isohexanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Isohexanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Medicine

Textile Industry

Paints and Coatings

Others

Global Isohexanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Isohexanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isohexanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isohexanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isohexanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Isohexanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Solventis

Monument

Shanghia Sinyear Chemicals

Jinan Guruite

Wuhan Yuqing Jiaheng Pharmaceutical

Ningbo Sinotop Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isohexanediol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isohexanediol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isohexanediol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isohexanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isohexanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isohexanediol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isohexanediol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isohexanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isohexanediol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isohexanediol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isohexanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isohexanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isohexanediol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isohexanediol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isohexanediol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isohexanediol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Purity – Global Isohexanediol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 0.98

4.1.3 0.99

4.2 By Purity

