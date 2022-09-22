Isohexanediol Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isohexanediol in global, including the following market information:
Global Isohexanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Isohexanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Isohexanediol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isohexanediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isohexanediol include Solvay, Solventis, Monument, Shanghia Sinyear Chemicals, Jinan Guruite, Wuhan Yuqing Jiaheng Pharmaceutical and Ningbo Sinotop Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isohexanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isohexanediol Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Isohexanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
0.98
0.99
Global Isohexanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Isohexanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Medicine
Textile Industry
Paints and Coatings
Others
Global Isohexanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Isohexanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isohexanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isohexanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Isohexanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Isohexanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Solventis
Monument
Shanghia Sinyear Chemicals
Jinan Guruite
Wuhan Yuqing Jiaheng Pharmaceutical
Ningbo Sinotop Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isohexanediol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isohexanediol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isohexanediol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isohexanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isohexanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isohexanediol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isohexanediol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isohexanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isohexanediol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isohexanediol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isohexanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isohexanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isohexanediol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isohexanediol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isohexanediol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isohexanediol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Purity – Global Isohexanediol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 0.98
4.1.3 0.99
4.2 By Purity
