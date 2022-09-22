This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Foam Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global EVA Foam Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EVA Foam Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Download Sample Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7362860/global-eva-foam-tape-forecast-2022-2028-406

Global top five EVA Foam Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global EVA Foam Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Sided EVA Foam tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVA Foam Tape include 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Avery Dennison (Mactac), Scapa, Achem (YC Group), Acrylic Foam Tape Company, Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) and SB Tape Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVA Foam Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVA Foam Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Sided EVA Foam tape

Single Sided EVA Foam tape

Global EVA Foam Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Home Appliances

Others

Global EVA Foam Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EVA Foam Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EVA Foam Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EVA Foam Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies EVA Foam Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Scapa

Achem (YC Group)

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)

SB Tape Group

Toplinktape International Co., Limited

Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd

GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.

Adhesive Specialties

CROWN

Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd

Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd

Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd

Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd

Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-eva-foam-tape-forecast-2022-2028-406-7362860

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVA Foam Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EVA Foam Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVA Foam Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EVA Foam Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EVA Foam Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVA Foam Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EVA Foam Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Foam Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVA Foam Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Foam Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Double Sided EVA Foam tape

4.1.3 Singl

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-eva-foam-tape-forecast-2022-2028-406-7362860

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Neoprene Foam Tape Market Research Report 2022

Global Double Coated PE Foam Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global EVA Foam Tape Market Research Report 2022

Global Adhesive Foam Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications