Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam in global, including the following market information:
Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.2-10 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam include Flexipack Limited, Sekisui Chemical, BASF, Toray Plastics, Zotefoams, CYG TEFA, Pro-Care Packaging, CUSCOR and CYG TEFA Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)
0.2-10 mm
10-20 mm
20-30 mm
30-40 mm
Above 40 mm
Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging Industry
Automotive Industry
Building and Construction Industry
Footwear Industry
Others
Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Flexipack Limited
Sekisui Chemical
BASF
Toray Plastics
Zotefoams
CYG TEFA
Pro-Care Packaging
CUSCOR
CYG TEFA Co., Ltd.
Parkway Foam Co., Ltd
PYG Foam Co., Ltd.
Foamty Corp
Huzhou Meishuo New Material Co., Ltd
Jingke Industry
Sansheng industry
Shanghai Runfan Rubber&Foam Industrial Material Co, Ltd
Guangzhou Guochen New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
Sichuan foam Co., Ltd
Zhejiang Jiaolian
Zhejiang Runyang New Material
Hubei Xiangyuan New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Thickness
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
