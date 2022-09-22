EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market
EMI / RFI shielding is?material that attenuates the energy of electromagnetic waves that pass through it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials include 3M, Tech-Etch, Zippertubing, Leader Tech, Omega Shielding Products, Coilcraft, Henkel, KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES and Cybershield, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal
Plastic
Carbon and Graphite Composites
Others
Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Defense
Automotive
Telecommunications
Others
Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Tech-Etch
Zippertubing
Leader Tech
Omega Shielding Products
Coilcraft
Henkel
KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES
Cybershield
PPG Industries
EIS Fabrico
ETS- Lindgren
Greene Rubber
GS Technologies
Alco Technologies
Orion Industries
Chang Gu Chuan Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMI and RFI Shielding and Absorbing Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EMI and RFI Shielding and Abso
