Automotive Functional Protective Film with excellent moldability and anti-reflection (AR) performance for applications such as center information displays (CID), meter cluster panels (MCP), and head-up displays (HUD) of automobiles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Functional Protective Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Functional Protective Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Functional Protective Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anti-Glare (AG) Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Functional Protective Film include 3M, Kimoto, Tekra, Higashiyama Film, Gunze, TORAY, Lintec Corporation, Daicel Corporation and DNP Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Functional Protective Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anti-Glare (AG) Films

Anti-Reflection (AR) Films

Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Membrane Switches

Display

Touch Screen

Others

Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Functional Protective Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Functional Protective Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Functional Protective Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Functional Protective Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Kimoto

Tekra

Higashiyama Film

Gunze

TORAY

Lintec Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DNP Group

NuShield

Dunmore

Tecman Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Functional Protective Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Functional Protective Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Functional Protective Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Functional Protective Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Functional Protective Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Functional Protective Film Pl

