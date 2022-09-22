Converted Foil Market
As the unique performance of perfectly blocking moisture, light and smell, conversion foil makes it the best material for common flexible packaging types such as food, dairy products, liquid, tobacco and so on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Converted Foil in global, including the following market information:
Global Converted Foil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Converted Foil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Converted Foil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Converted Foil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Converted Foil include Aluflexpack, Hudson Technologies, UACJ Foil Corporation, AlmexA, AL INVEST B?idli?n?, Haomei Aluminum, Alcomet, Symetal and Dunmore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Converted Foil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Converted Foil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Converted Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Foil
Non Aluminum Foil
Global Converted Foil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Converted Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drug Packaging
Food Packaging
Building Material
Household Goods
Others
Global Converted Foil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Converted Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Converted Foil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Converted Foil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Converted Foil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Converted Foil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aluflexpack
Hudson Technologies
UACJ Foil Corporation
AlmexA
AL INVEST B?idli?n?
Haomei Aluminum
Alcomet
Symetal
Dunmore
Fabri-Tech Components
Metal Agencies
Eurofoil Luxembourg
MILK packaging factory
Kablonex
JBC Technologies
Alufoil Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Converted Foil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Converted Foil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Converted Foil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Converted Foil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Converted Foil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Converted Foil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Converted Foil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Converted Foil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Converted Foil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Converted Foil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Converted Foil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Converted Foil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Converted Foil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Converted Foil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Converted Foil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Converted Foil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Converted Foil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Aluminum Foil
