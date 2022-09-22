Global Water Repellent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Water Repellent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Repellent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water Based
Solvent Based
Silicone Based
Segment by Application
Stone
Cement
Others
By Company
DuPont
Wacker
Evonik
Fassa Bortolo
Mapei
BASF
Litokol
Sika Corporation
PROSOCO
Draco Italiana
FILA
Guard Industrie
Volteco
Nuoke Stone
Resil Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water Repellent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water Repellent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water Based
1.2.3 Solvent Based
1.2.4 Silicone Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water Repellent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Stone
1.3.3 Cement
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water Repellent Production
2.1 Global Water Repellent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water Repellent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water Repellent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water Repellent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water Repellent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water Repellent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water Repellent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water Repellent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water Repellent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Water Repellent Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Water Repellent Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Water Repellent by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Water Repellent Revenue by Region
