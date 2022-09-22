It is a liquid that solves the problems of unsightly cracks and dirty black tiles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tile Beautifying Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Tile Beautifying Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tile Beautifying Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Tile Beautifying Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tile Beautifying Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Two-Component Oily Beautifying Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tile Beautifying Agent include SIKA, Mapei, Nippon, CUALI, Weber, Henkel, Driental Yuhong, Skshu Paint and Zocoo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tile Beautifying Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tile Beautifying Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tile Beautifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Two-Component Oily Beautifying Agent

One-Component Water-Based Beautifying Agent

Global Tile Beautifying Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tile Beautifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hotel

Shopping Mall

Others

Global Tile Beautifying Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tile Beautifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tile Beautifying Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tile Beautifying Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tile Beautifying Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Tile Beautifying Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SIKA

Mapei

Nippon

CUALI

Weber

Henkel

Driental Yuhong

Skshu Paint

Zocoo

Roartisa

Carpoly

SUNCOLOUR

Jingfu Construction Materials

Keshun Waterproof

Bairui Construction Materials

Lubanshengong

Yongwei Building Material

Haohai

Jinyan Information

