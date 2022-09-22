Vulcanization is to produce a certain degree of cross-linking of fluororubber, so that it has good performance. Among various fluororubbers, the most commonly used are fluoroolefin polymers and copolymers of fluoroolefins and fluorine-containing vinyl ethers. The commonly used vulcanizing agent is diamine or organic peroxide. Under the action of amine, the molecular chain of fluororubber is dehydrofluorinated to form a double bond, and then the double bond reacts with the diamine to form a cross-linking bond.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluororubber Curing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Fluororubber Curing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluororubber Curing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenolic Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluororubber Curing Agent include Chemours, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Unimatec Chemicals, Sanming HexaFluo Chemicals, Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material and Zhejiang Sanhe Pharmachem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluororubber Curing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenolic Compounds

Peroxide

Amine Compounds

Other

Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Type 23 Fluororubber

Type 26 Fluororubber

Other

Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluororubber Curing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluororubber Curing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluororubber Curing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Fluororubber Curing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Unimatec Chemicals

Sanming HexaFluo Chemicals

Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material

Zhejiang Sanhe Pharmachem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluororubber Curing Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluororubber Curing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluororubber Curing Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluororubber Curing Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluororubber Curing Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluororubber Curing Agen

