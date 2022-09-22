Fluororubber Curing Agent Market
Vulcanization is to produce a certain degree of cross-linking of fluororubber, so that it has good performance. Among various fluororubbers, the most commonly used are fluoroolefin polymers and copolymers of fluoroolefins and fluorine-containing vinyl ethers. The commonly used vulcanizing agent is diamine or organic peroxide. Under the action of amine, the molecular chain of fluororubber is dehydrofluorinated to form a double bond, and then the double bond reacts with the diamine to form a cross-linking bond.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluororubber Curing Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download Sample Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7363168/global-fluororubber-curing-agent-forecast-2022-2028-158
Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Fluororubber Curing Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fluororubber Curing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phenolic Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluororubber Curing Agent include Chemours, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Unimatec Chemicals, Sanming HexaFluo Chemicals, Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material and Zhejiang Sanhe Pharmachem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluororubber Curing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phenolic Compounds
Peroxide
Amine Compounds
Other
Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Type 23 Fluororubber
Type 26 Fluororubber
Other
Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fluororubber Curing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fluororubber Curing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fluororubber Curing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Fluororubber Curing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemours
Vanderbilt Chemicals
Unimatec Chemicals
Sanming HexaFluo Chemicals
Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material
Zhejiang Sanhe Pharmachem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluororubber Curing Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluororubber Curing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluororubber Curing Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluororubber Curing Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluororubber Curing Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluororubber Curing Agen
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Fluororubber Curing Agent Market Research Report 2022
https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications