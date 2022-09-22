Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Industry Analysis And Trends Forecast To 2028|Advanced Energy, TDK Corporation

The Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

AC-DC Power Supply

DC-DC Power Supply

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Diagnostic Equipment

Dental Equipment

Emergency Medical Equipment

Monitoring Equipment

Other

The key market players for global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) market are listed below:

Advanced Energy

TDK Corporation

Delta Electronics

SL Power Electronics

XP Power

Bel Fuse

COSEL Co. Ltd.

FRIWO Ger?tebau

SynQor

GlobTek

MEAN WELL Enterprises

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

Astrodyne TDI

Inventus Power

MORNSUN

Fuhua Electronic

Shenzhen Megmeet Electric

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU).

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Introduction

1.2 Market Estimation Caveats and Base Year

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Overview: Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 AC-DC Power Supply

1.3.3 DC-DC Power Supply

1.4 Market Analysis by Application

1.4.1 Overview: Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.4.2 Diagnostic Equipment

1.4.3 Dental Equipment

1.4.4 Emergency Medical Equipment

1.4.5 Monitoring Equipment

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Size & Forecast

1.5.1 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.5.2 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Average Price (2017-2028) 2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Advanced Energy

2.1.1 Advanced Energy Details

2.1.2 Advanced Energy Major Business

2.1.3 Advanced Energy Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.1.4 Advanced Energy Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.1.5 Advanced Energy Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 TDK Corporation

2.2.1 TDK Corporation Details

2.2.2 TDK Corporation Major Business

2.2.3 TDK Corporation Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.2.4 TDK Corporation Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.2.5 TDK Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Delta Electronics

2.3.1 Delta Electronics Details

2.3.2 Delta Electronics Major Business

2.3.3 Delta Electronics Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.3.4 Delta Electronics Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.3.5 Delta Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 SL Power Electronics

2.4.1 SL Power Electronics Details

2.4.2 SL Power Electronics Major Business

2.4.3 SL Power Electronics Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.4.4 SL Power Electronics Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.4.5 SL Power Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 XP Power

2.5.1 XP Power Details

2.5.2 XP Power Major Business

2.5.3 XP Power Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.5.4 XP Power Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.5.5 XP Power Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Bel Fuse

2.6.1 Bel Fuse Details

2.6.2 Bel Fuse Major Business

2.6.3 Bel Fuse Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.6.4 Bel Fuse Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.6.5 Bel Fuse Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 COSEL Co. Ltd.

2.7.1 COSEL Co. Ltd. Details

2.7.2 COSEL Co. Ltd. Major Business

2.7.3 COSEL Co. Ltd. Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.7.4 COSEL Co. Ltd. Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.7.5 COSEL Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 FRIWO Gerätebau

2.8.1 FRIWO Gerätebau Details

2.8.2 FRIWO Gerätebau Major Business

2.8.3 FRIWO Gerätebau Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.8.4 FRIWO Gerätebau Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.8.5 FRIWO Gerätebau Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 SynQor

2.9.1 SynQor Details

2.9.2 SynQor Major Business

2.9.3 SynQor Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.9.4 SynQor Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.9.5 SynQor Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 GlobTek

2.10.1 GlobTek Details

2.10.2 GlobTek Major Business

2.10.3 GlobTek Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.10.4 GlobTek Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.10.5 GlobTek Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 MEAN WELL Enterprises

2.11.1 MEAN WELL Enterprises Details

2.11.2 MEAN WELL Enterprises Major Business

2.11.3 MEAN WELL Enterprises Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.11.4 MEAN WELL Enterprises Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.11.5 MEAN WELL Enterprises Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

2.12.1 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation Details

2.12.2 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation Major Business

2.12.3 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.12.4 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.12.5 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Astrodyne TDI

2.13.1 Astrodyne TDI Details

2.13.2 Astrodyne TDI Major Business

2.13.3 Astrodyne TDI Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.13.4 Astrodyne TDI Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.13.5 Astrodyne TDI Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Inventus Power

2.14.1 Inventus Power Details

2.14.2 Inventus Power Major Business

2.14.3 Inventus Power Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.14.4 Inventus Power Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.14.5 Inventus Power Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 MORNSUN

2.15.1 MORNSUN Details

2.15.2 MORNSUN Major Business

2.15.3 MORNSUN Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.15.4 MORNSUN Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.15.5 MORNSUN Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Fuhua Electronic

2.16.1 Fuhua Electronic Details

2.16.2 Fuhua Electronic Major Business

2.16.3 Fuhua Electronic Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.16.4 Fuhua Electronic Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.16.5 Fuhua Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric

2.17.1 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Details

2.17.2 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Major Business

2.17.3 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product and Services

2.17.4 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2022)

2.17.5 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Recent Developments/Updates 3 Competitive Environment: Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Average Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

3.4.1 Producer Shipments of Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) by Manufacturer Revenue ($MM) and Market Share (%): 2021

3.4.2 Top 3 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market: Overall Company Footprint Analysis

3.5.1 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market: Region Footprint

3.5.2 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market: Company Product Type Footprint

3.5.3 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market: Company Product Application Footprint

3.6 New Market Entrants and Barriers to Market Entry

3.7 Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations 4 Consumption Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.3 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Average Price by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value (2017-2028) 5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Average Price by Type (2017-2028) 6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Average Price by Application (2017-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 9 Asia-Pacific

9.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 10 South America

10.1 South America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 11 Middle East & Africa

11.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales Quantity by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Consumption Value by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028) 12 Market Dynamics

12.1 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Drivers

12.2 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Restraints

12.3 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Trends Analysis

12.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12.5 Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

12.5.1 Influence of COVID-19

12.5.2 Influence of Russia-Ukraine War 13 Raw Material and Industry Chain

13.1 Raw Material of Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) and Key Manufacturers

13.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU)

13.3 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Production Process

13.4 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Industrial Chain 14 Shipments by Distribution Channel

14.1 Sales Channel

14.1.1 Direct to End-User

14.1.2 Distributors

14.2 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Typical Distributors

14.3 Medical Power Supply Unit (PSU) Typical Customers 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Process and Data Source

16.3 Disclaimer

