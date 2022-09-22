Bio-based polyamides, also known as bio-based nylon resins, are a new group of bioplastics, which are produced from natural fats and oils that are renewable resources. Majority of these are based on sebacic acid, except for polyamide 11 (also called Nylon 11 or Polyundecanolactam), which is based on undecylenic acid. Bio-based polyamides have excellent mechanical properties including high tensile strength, flexibility, toughness, and good resilience and abrasion resistance. They also offer various advantages such as lower moisture absorption, higher impact strength, and improved chemical resistance. They also have higher melting point, much higher elongation at break, and lower modulus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-based Nylon Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Bio-based Nylon Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-based Nylon Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Nylon Resin include Arkema, Evonik, Kingfa, EMS-GRIVORY, DuPont, DSM, Radici Group, Kuraray and National Plastics & Seals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-based Nylon Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

PU

PI

Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging & Storage

Textile

Others

Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-based Nylon Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-based Nylon Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-based Nylon Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Bio-based Nylon Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Evonik

Kingfa

EMS-GRIVORY

DuPont

DSM

Radici Group

Kuraray

National Plastics & Seals

Solvay

BASF SE

Meyer Plastics

Wuxi Yinda Nylon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-based Nylon Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-based Nylon Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-based Nylon Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Nylon Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Nylon Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

