Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Steel Cord
Polyester
Nylon Dipped Cord
Rayon Cord
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Business Vehicle
Others
By Company
Kolon Industries, Inc
Kordsa Global, Inc
Hyosung Corporation
SRF Ltd.
Milliken & Company Inc
Firestone Fibers & Textile Company
Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG
Kordarna Plus A.S
Teijin Ltd
Tokusen U.S.A., Inc.
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Century Enka Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel Cord
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Nylon Dipped Cord
1.2.5 Rayon Cord
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Business Vehicle
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Production
2.1 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tire Cords and Tire Fabrics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
