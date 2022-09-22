Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Carbon Paper Type
Carbon Cloth Type
Segment by Application
Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)
Direct Methanol (DMFC)
Phosphoric Acid (PAFC) Stacks
Others
By Company
Teijin
Fuel Cells Etc
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Ballard
SGL
Freudenberg
Zenyatta
Toray
Cetech
Shanghai Hephas Energy
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Paper Type
1.2.3 Carbon Cloth Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)
1.3.3 Direct Methanol (DMFC)
1.3.4 Phosphoric Acid (PAFC) Stacks
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Production
2.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Region
