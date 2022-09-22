Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Carbon Paper Type

Carbon Cloth Type

Segment by Application

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Direct Methanol (DMFC)

Phosphoric Acid (PAFC) Stacks

Others

By Company

Teijin

Fuel Cells Etc

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ballard

SGL

Freudenberg

Zenyatta

Toray

Cetech

Shanghai Hephas Energy

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Carbon Paper Type

1.2.3 Carbon Cloth Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

1.3.3 Direct Methanol (DMFC)

1.3.4 Phosphoric Acid (PAFC) Stacks

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Production

2.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) Sales by Region

