Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
C1S
C2S
Segment by Application
Folding Carton
Cup and Plate
Liquid Packaging
Others
By Company
Clearwater Paper
International Paper
WestRock
Georgia Pacific
Evergreen Packaging
Sappi
Pankakoski Mill Oy
JK Paper
Newman and Company
Stora Enso
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 C1S
1.2.3 C2S
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Folding Carton
1.3.3 Cup and Plate
1.3.4 Liquid Packaging
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Production
2.1 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solid Beached Board (SBB) and Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS) Board Sales in Volume & Value Es
