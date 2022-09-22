Uncategorized

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Aspirin

Ibuprofen

Naproxen

Diclofenac

Oxapcin

Other

Segment by Application

Adult

Child

By Company

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

IOL

Lu’an Pharmaceutical

Novacyl

BASF

Anhui BBCA Pharmaceuticals

Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Granules India Limited

Changshu Huagang Pharmaceutical

Hebei Jiheng Group

ZHEJIANG KANGLE PHARMACEUTICAL

Hebei Jingye Medical Technology

Hunan Zhongnan Pharmaceutical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aspirin
1.2.3 Ibuprofen
1.2.4 Naproxen
1.2.5 Diclofenac
1.2.6 Oxapcin
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adult
1.3.3 Child
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Production
2.1 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory APIs Revenue

