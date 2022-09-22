Uncategorized

Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2-Fluorobenzonitrile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Pesticide Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Organic Synthesis

Other

By Company

Shandong Chengxu Chemical

Changzhou Jintan Huayue Chemical Technology

Changzhou Huihe Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pesticide Intermediate
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.4 Organic Synthesis
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Production
2.1 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-Fluorobenzonitrile Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-Fluo

 

