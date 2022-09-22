Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Starch-based Polymers
Polylactides (PLAs)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHAs)
Cellulose-based Polymers
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Others
By Company
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Celanese Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Kumho Polychem
Trinseo
Teknor Apex
ExxonMobil
Zeon Chemicals L.P.
Alphagary
Ravago
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)
1.2 Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Starch-based Polymers
1.2.3 Polylactides (PLAs)
1.2.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHAs)
1.2.5 Cellulose-based Polymers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-202
