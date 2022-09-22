Uncategorized

Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Starch-based Polymers

Polylactides (PLAs)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHAs)

Cellulose-based Polymers

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

By Company

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Kumho Polychem

Trinseo

Teknor Apex

ExxonMobil

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

Alphagary

Ravago

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)
1.2 Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Starch-based Polymers
1.2.3 Polylactides (PLAs)
1.2.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHAs)
1.2.5 Cellulose-based Polymers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bio-based Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-202

