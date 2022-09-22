Degradable PLA Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Degradable PLA in global, including the following market information:
Global Degradable PLA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Degradable PLA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Degradable PLA companies in 2021 (%)
The global Degradable PLA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Molding Grade PLA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Degradable PLA include NatureWorks, Total Corbion, BEWiSynbra, Teijin, Toray, Futerro, Sulzer, Unitika and HISUN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Degradable PLA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Degradable PLA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Degradable PLA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injection Molding Grade PLA
Film Grade PLA
Sheet Grade PLA
Fiber Grade PLA
Global Degradable PLA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Degradable PLA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tableware and Utensils
Food and Beverage Packaging
Electronics and Electrical Appliances
Medical and Personal Care
3D Printing Consumables
Other
Global Degradable PLA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Degradable PLA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Degradable PLA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Degradable PLA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Degradable PLA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Degradable PLA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NatureWorks
Total Corbion
BEWiSynbra
Teijin
Toray
Futerro
Sulzer
Unitika
HISUN
Shanghai TONGJIELIANG
Nantong JIUDING
ESUN
BBCA BIOTECH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Degradable PLA Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Degradable PLA Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Degradable PLA Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Degradable PLA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Degradable PLA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Degradable PLA Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Degradable PLA Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Degradable PLA Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Degradable PLA Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Degradable PLA Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Degradable PLA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Degradable PLA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Degradable PLA Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable PLA Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Degradable PLA Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable PLA Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Degradable PLA Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Injection Molding Grade PLA
