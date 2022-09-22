This report contains market size and forecasts of Degradable PLA in global, including the following market information:

Global Degradable PLA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Degradable PLA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Degradable PLA companies in 2021 (%)

The global Degradable PLA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Molding Grade PLA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Degradable PLA include NatureWorks, Total Corbion, BEWiSynbra, Teijin, Toray, Futerro, Sulzer, Unitika and HISUN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Degradable PLA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Degradable PLA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Degradable PLA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding Grade PLA

Film Grade PLA

Sheet Grade PLA

Fiber Grade PLA

Global Degradable PLA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Degradable PLA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tableware and Utensils

Food and Beverage Packaging

Electronics and Electrical Appliances

Medical and Personal Care

3D Printing Consumables

Other

Global Degradable PLA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Degradable PLA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Degradable PLA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Degradable PLA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Degradable PLA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Degradable PLA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NatureWorks

Total Corbion

BEWiSynbra

Teijin

Toray

Futerro

Sulzer

Unitika

HISUN

Shanghai TONGJIELIANG

Nantong JIUDING

ESUN

BBCA BIOTECH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Degradable PLA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Degradable PLA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Degradable PLA Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Degradable PLA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Degradable PLA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Degradable PLA Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Degradable PLA Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Degradable PLA Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Degradable PLA Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Degradable PLA Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Degradable PLA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Degradable PLA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Degradable PLA Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable PLA Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Degradable PLA Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable PLA Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Degradable PLA Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Injection Molding Grade PLA



