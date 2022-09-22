This report contains market size and forecasts of Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) include SHOWA, Mitsubishi Chemical, Anqing He Xing, Kingfa, Sealong Biotechnology, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd, Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD., Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Grade

Film Grade

Sheet Grade

Fiber Grade

Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Packaging

Medical

Others

Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SHOWA

Mitsubishi Chemical

Anqing He Xing

Kingfa

Sealong Biotechnology

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd

Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD.

Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Product Type

3.8 T

