Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Download Sample Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7363859/global-degradable-poly-forecast-2022-2028-40
Global top five Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) include SHOWA, Mitsubishi Chemical, Anqing He Xing, Kingfa, Sealong Biotechnology, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd, Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD., Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injection Grade
Film Grade
Sheet Grade
Fiber Grade
Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage Packaging
Medical
Others
Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SHOWA
Mitsubishi Chemical
Anqing He Xing
Kingfa
Sealong Biotechnology
Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd
Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD.
Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Degradable Poly (Butylene Succinate) (PBS) Product Type
3.8 T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications