2-Butenoic Acid Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Butenoic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 2-Butenoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Butenoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity: Above 99.8% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Butenoic Acid include Tianjin Jinhui Pharmaceutical Group, Zhengzhou Tuozhixiang Trading, Chem of China, XIAN Kono Chem, Huixin Chemical, Godavari Biorefineries, BIO-TECH, Otto Chemie and Weylchem. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Butenoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity: Above 99.8%
Purity: Below 99.8%
Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Coating
Other
Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-Butenoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-Butenoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-Butenoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 2-Butenoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tianjin Jinhui Pharmaceutical Group
Zhengzhou Tuozhixiang Trading
Chem of China
XIAN Kono Chem
Huixin Chemical
Godavari Biorefineries
BIO-TECH
Otto Chemie
Weylchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Butenoic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Butenoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Butenoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Butenoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Butenoic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butenoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Butenoic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butenoic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity: Above
