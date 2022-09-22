This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Base Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Decorative Base Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Decorative Base Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Decorative Base Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Decorative Base Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surface Layer Base Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Decorative Base Paper include KJ SPECIALTY PAPER Co., Ltd., Pudumjee Paper Products Limited, Ahlstrom-Munksj?, Technocell Dekor, EO Paper, VTO-Dekor Ltd, K?MMERER, Lamigraf and Qifeng New Material Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Decorative Base Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decorative Base Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Decorative Base Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surface Layer Base Paper

Surface Decoration Base Paper

Bottom Balance Base Paper

Others

Global Decorative Base Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Decorative Base Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Cabinets

Flooring

Others

Global Decorative Base Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Decorative Base Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decorative Base Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decorative Base Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decorative Base Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Decorative Base Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KJ SPECIALTY PAPER Co., Ltd.

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited

Ahlstrom-Munksj?

Technocell Dekor

EO Paper

VTO-Dekor Ltd

K?MMERER

Lamigraf

Qifeng New Material Ltd.

Hangzhou Huawang New Material Technology

Shandong Lunan New Materials

Xianhe Co., LTD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decorative Base Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Decorative Base Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Decorative Base Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Decorative Base Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Decorative Base Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Decorative Base Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decorative Base Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Decorative Base Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Decorative Base Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Decorative Base Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Decorative Base Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decorative Base Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Decorative Base Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Base Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decorative Base Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Base Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

