Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate include Stepan, Sinolight Chem, Taiwan NJC (TNJC), Godrej Industries, Dongming Jujin Chemical, Zanyu Technology, Henan Xing Ya and Jintong Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Powder
Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Care Product
Laundry Detergents
Kitchen Detergents
Others
Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stepan
Sinolight Chem
Taiwan NJC (TNJC)
Godrej Industries
Dongming Jujin Chemical
Zanyu Technology
Henan Xing Ya
Jintong Petrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Companies
