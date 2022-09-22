This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate include Stepan, Sinolight Chem, Taiwan NJC (TNJC), Godrej Industries, Dongming Jujin Chemical, Zanyu Technology, Henan Xing Ya and Jintong Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Powder

Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care Product

Laundry Detergents

Kitchen Detergents

Others

Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stepan

Sinolight Chem

Taiwan NJC (TNJC)

Godrej Industries

Dongming Jujin Chemical

Zanyu Technology

Henan Xing Ya

Jintong Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Alpha-olefin Sulfonate Companies

3.8

